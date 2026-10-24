What kind of cooling system do EV batteries use and how does it work?

Fleet management company Geotab tracked more than 22,700 EVs for a study and found that, on average, batteries lost 2.3 percent of their health each year. Cars in hot climates lost about 0.4 percentage points more a year than those in mild ones, while cars that frequently used fast chargers above 100 kW lost 3 percent a year against 1.5 percent for those that rarely did.

At the average rate, a battery would still be at roughly 77 percent after a decade, in line with research suggesting that EV batteries can last much longer than experts first predicted. When fast charging, where 300 amps or more can be pushed through the battery pack, a lot of waste heat is generated and needs to be removed. In 2021, a review in the journal Energies found that more than a 5 degree Celsius temperature difference across a cell can speed up aging by 25 percent, meaning that a good cooling system has to keep the whole pack both balanced and regulated.

In a cold battery, internal resistance climbs, and fast charging one can cause lithium plating, a buildup of metallic lithium on the cell's electrodes that can get worse as temperatures drop. Recurrent, which studied more than 30,000 US EVs, found that batteries averaged 78 percent of their ideal range at freezing temperatures, and around 70 percent at -7 degrees Celsius. Cabin heating accounts for about two-thirds of the extra energy an EV uses in the cold.