Why your EV battery still loses charge while it's parked

A locked vehicle doesn't automatically shut down every electrical system. The battery management system periodically checks battery conditions, and the high-voltage battery is sometimes called upon to recharge smaller low-voltage batteries used for the locks, computers and other electronics. Tesla says that its Model 3, when parked, routinely performs these system checks and any necessary battery maintenance. Rivian also confirms its R1T also uses the high-voltage battery to maintain its 12V battery.

Then there's the convenience tech. Connected services include the ability to check the status of your vehicle, start the climate control or prepare the cabin before getting behind the wheel. Tesla explicitly mentions app requests, climate functions and infotainment as sources of power consumption while parked.

Third-party apps that repeatedly wake a sleeping vehicle can add to the drain. If you've left cabin cooling enabled during hot weather, it's not cooling for free. That's one area where Slate's barebones electric pickup might have an advantage, with fewer connected features to keep running while parked, though its actual battery drain remains untested.

Cold weather complicates the situation further. The range estimate can decrease with battery temperature fluctuations, even if the vehicle has not used an equivalent amount of electricity. Model 3 owners can use the Energy app's Park tab to see how much energy the car consumed while parked. This is more informative than watching the range estimate move around. What drains an EV battery while driving is another story.