Common mistakes you should avoid when setting up your home network

Setting up your home network is a process, and it's the little mistakes along the way that will hurt you in the end. One simple yet very common error is poor router placement. Nobody wants to set up one of TP-Link's big spider routers right in the middle of the living room, but it shouldn't be tucked into an out-of-the-way corner either. Home decor is important and all, but the router needs to be in a central location, or as close as you can get it without it becoming a tripping hazard.

Nearby electronics are disruptive, so you don't want to place your router next to the microwave. Cordless phones (yes, they still exist) and baby monitors can wreak havoc on your Wi-Fi signal too. If your connection runs through a corner of the house, you don't necessarily have to set everything up right there. Regardless of the modem or gateway your ISP installs, you can still set up another access point elsewhere using an Ethernet cable. Sure, it means hiding extra cable, but setting up a home network can require compromises.

When purchasing your own router, the equipment has to be a good match for your internet plan. If you're in a rural area and DSL or satellite internet is the best you can get, a high-speed gaming router is massive overkill. Consider your home's layout and the coverage you want in each room. A larger or multi-story home can benefit from a mesh system, but the placement of each is critical for proper whole-home coverage.