Should you have both Ethernet and Wi-Fi for your home?

If you've done a home internet speed test, you've likely noticed that the speeds you get on Wi-Fi don't match what you pay your ISP for. Wireless setups are typically slower than wired ones for several reasons. Wi-Fi signals suffer from overhead in managing their connections, especially when many devices are sharing the limited bandwidth at once. They also degrade as they travel, and they have trouble passing through thick obstacles like metal walls or concrete. Other wireless signals from devices like microwaves and baby monitors can interfere with older 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signals, and nearby Wi-Fi networks can cause interference, too.

Despite all this, Wi-Fi still has a place. It wouldn't be feasible to connect all your smart home devices (appliances, cameras, plugs, and more) to your router with a cable, especially since many of them lack Ethernet ports. Plus, most of what these devices do — along with what most people do on phones, tablets, and even laptops — works perfectly fine with Wi-Fi's limitations. Unless you have a terrible router or extremely low internet speeds, you're not going to notice slightly higher latency or slower downloads while watching YouTube.

If you just want to get a device online, especially if it moves around the house regularly, connect it to Wi-Fi. Barring any compatibility issues with Wi-Fi security standards or wireless bands, it should work just fine. And if you want uniform coverage across your home, the best Mesh Wi-Fi systems can help with that, especially if you're forced to put your router behind thick walls.