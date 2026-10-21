There's a new Apple Music logo and it looks like ripples in water

Apple just revealed a fairly unique design language and logo for Apple Music. It looks like a musical note floating underneath rippling waves, which should pair well with the Liquid Glass software interface.

The company says it was made via practical effects by etching the logo on the glass floor of a small tank. This tank was then filled with mineral oil and a transparent cover was placed over the logo. Next, Apple used an instrument to play a short series of tones, which caused the oil to ripple. They filmed everything and, well, here we are.

This project was a collaboration between Apple, music producer Fred Again and a company called NEST Acoustics. "For the rebrand of Apple Music, we wanted sound to create the visuals," a narrator says in an introduction video. "How do we take this idea of music and distill it into something visually beautiful? Essentially the idea was to create the perfect sound wave."

Apple has updated the Apple Music app icon in beta 4 pic.twitter.com/hcx1fknpGr — Andreas Storm (@avstorm) October 13, 2026

The motion-filled rippling logo will be used at the beginning of Apple Music videos and stuff like concert footage. The actual app icon is going from red to black-and-white, which has not been a hit with folks on the internet. All of these changes are coming with the company's next software releases, including iOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2.