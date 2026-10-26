How do apps on the HomeView work, and what does CarPlay have to do with it?

Without an App Store on its Home Screen, many people have wondered if it's possible to install third-party apps on HomeView. After all, a device that kind of looks like an iPad should be able to run iOS/iPadOS apps. Apple's own wording is somewhat vague about which apps it supports, with the HomeView page saying it "supports compatible third-party audio and video apps from your iPhone." But after digging through the Apple Developer documentation, we now know that Apple is referring to CarPlay apps.

CarPlay doesn't run natively on your car. Instead, it mirrors the apps you have on your iPhone with a different interface. HomeView will work in pretty much the same way with third-party apps — when your iPhone is nearby, you'll be able to access compatible apps using the smart hub. Everything will be processed on your iPhone, not on HomeView.

For now, Apple says that only CarPlay audio and video apps will be available. Luckily, there are already several of them, including Spotify and Deezer. Apps in other categories, such as messaging apps and chatbots, will be left out. You don't need to download anything directly from the HomeView, and there's no way to install apps separately.

The device also comes with some Apple apps preinstalled, such as Safari, Music, Podcasts, Messages, Reminders and Calendar. Thanks to facial recognition, it can show different information depending on the person using it.