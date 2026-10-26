Here's how much it would cost to build a PC similar to the Xbox Series X

When the Xbox Series X launched in November 2020 at what today sounds like a bargain price of $499.99, claims made the rounds online that $800 is all it'd take to build a PC to match it.

PCWorld put that to the test and came out at a total cost of $1,559, more than three times the original price of the console. Six years later, the Series X costs $799.99, and a matching PC still can't be built for that with new parts. Once you've added Windows and a controller, you're looking at a ballpark figure of $1,200. Even if you're only buying the main components used, you can expect to shell out roughly $730.

Xbox prices rose again on August 1 in the third US increase since the start of last year. To nobody's surprise, Microsoft pointed the finger at "the current components crisis," stating that memory and storage prices had risen by more than 2.5 times. Meanwhile, creating an equivalent PC has gotten cheaper because a six-year-old console doesn't take as much to keep up with. Plenty of parts at the cheaper end of the GPU market can do a job that needed more premium components in 2020.

The card in this build will cost you $330. Sure, you'll still pay more for the PC than the console, but the difference was roughly $1,060 in 2020 versus about $415 today.