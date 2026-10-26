The most popular streaming platforms in the US might not be what you think

The streaming platform Americans spend the most time watching on TV doesn't require a subscription. In July 2026, YouTube had the largest share of US television viewing at 14.2 percent, which is almost double Netflix's 7.8 percent. The other surprises came farther down the rankings: The Roku Channel outpaced Peacock, while Tubi beat Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming services, including HBO Max.

These numbers come from Nielsen's The Gauge, which tracks viewing time on TV, not subscriber numbers, app downloads or viewing on a phone. In July 2026, 49 percent of all TV time was spent on streaming. Live channels watched via YouTube TV count toward broadcast or cable viewing, so the standalone pay TV service doesn't inflate YouTube's streaming share. It's interesting that the platform most focused on individual creators beat core streaming services so handily, especially when this is TV-only and thus doesn't include people looking up tutorials on their phones.