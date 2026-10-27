Why buying a Mac mini over a MacBook might be the smarter move

Laptops are the first choice for the majority of people looking to buy a new computer, and that holds true when it comes to the Mac lineup. It's no wonder: a MacBook can travel with you wherever you go, and they come fully equipped with a built-in screen, keyboard, trackpad and webcam. There's no need to buy accessories separately. But if you spend most of your time at a desk, shelling out extra for portability might not be worth it.

The cheapest MacBook available today is the MacBook Neo, which starts at $699 and features entry-level hardware: the iPhone's A18 Pro chip with just 8GB of RAM. That works for many people, but it might not be enough if you want to edit videos or do other more demanding tasks. Then there's the MacBook Air, one of the most popular laptops, which starts at $1,299. Your budget and power needs should make that choice easy, but you might not have thought to look at desktop Macs too.

The Mac mini is more powerful than a MacBook Neo or Air, plus it costs less. And for some people, it might be the smartest choice.