Don't throw away your old Kindle — repurpose it instead

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Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would be ending software support for older models of Kindle products, much to the dismay of longtime users. Meanwhile, others criticized Amazon for contributing to the global e-waste problem by encouraging customers to upgrade from their functional devices to new models. But starting May 20, the company officially ended support for any Kindle device released before 2013 — meaning customers who had been holding on to their ereaders for more than a decade were now unable to buy, borrow, or download new books on them.

But this doesn't mean you necessarily need to get rid of your trusty ereader, even if it is one of the affected models. There are ways to maintain your existing library, load new ebooks through alternative methods or completely rework the device by hacking the display for novel uses. So what should you do with an old, outdated Kindle? Here are some options that do not involve throwing it away.