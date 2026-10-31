The pros and cons of using an all-in-one desktop computer

All-in-one (AIO) PCs pack an entire computer into a monitor, so you don't need a tower, extra cables or the desk clutter of a traditional desktop setup. They're not the same as mini PCs, which are small boxes you still connect to a separate display. AIOs are their own category, a halfway point between a laptop and a desktop.

That simplicity has made AIOs appealing to anyone who wants a clean modern-looking setup without much fuss. Thanks to their sleek design, they've become a staple of corporate offices and school computer labs. But the same design limits them. Squeezing every component into a slim chassis means sacrificing the upgrade flexibility and repairability you'd get from a traditional desktop.

So is an all-in-one the right choice, or would a traditional desktop or laptop serve you better? The answer depends on how you plan to use the machine, your budget and how much you value upgrading your own hardware.