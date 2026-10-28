All the Amazon Echo devices announced today: Echo Time, Alexa Photo Frame and more

Apple isn't the only major tech company announcing new devices this week. Amazon has a bunch of new and updated products to show off as well. The company has been dripfeeding its reveals over the last several weeks, and now it's announcing its latest Echo devices.

Along with updated Echo speakers and a revamped Echo Show 16, there are some brand new devices in the mix. Echo Time is a smart alarm clock, while the Alexa Smart Frame is a way for you to show off family photos (and ask questions to an AI assistant, if you want). The company also has a new Echo Studio speaker with a camera.

Here's a peek at all the Echo devices Amazon announced today.