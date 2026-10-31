5 Samsung One UI features you won't get with other Android phones

Samsung's Galaxy smartphones are the world's most popular Android smartphones, which means that a huge chunk of Android users' experience of the OS is through Samsung's One UI software. But that's not a bad thing: One UI has a slew of unique features you can't get elsewhere, and once you find the most useful features for you, it can be hard to switch to another brand.

Some of Samsung's exclusive features in One UI 9, the most recent version of its skin built on Android 17, can help you use your devices together more easily. Others protect your phone against security threats and advanced malware. But some of the most charming features involve audio. As the owner of brands like Harmon Kardon, Denon, and JBL, Samsung is a major player in the audio space, and its Android skin reflects that with features that let you share and control your music more easily.

All of these features were tested on devices running this year's feature-rich One UI 9 and One UI 8.5, but not every Samsung phone will update to that software. But don't fret: all of these features are also available on One UI 8, which some older devices support.