Here's how the touchscreen on the MacBook Pro with PROLED display works

A new touchscreen Mac requires new software, and with the announcement of the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, Apple detailed just how you'll use your fingers to navigate macOS. The new laptop has an integrated touch sensor built directly into the display. Apple claims this reduces latency, making it "feel like you're touching the content itself."

As you would expect, you can slide your finger across the screen to scroll through content, and pinch with two fingers to zoom in on photos, documents and web pages. Additionally, it's possible to draw directly on the screen, allowing you to doodle and annotate notes.

Developing...