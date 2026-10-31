Here's how much the iPhone Pro cost in 2019 vs. 2026

The $1,999 iPhone Duo foldable might be Apple's priciest smartphone yet, but its entire iPhone lineup has seen price hikes this year. The RAM crisis has hit consumer tech pretty hard, and it was only a matter of time before Apple felt the heat. While year-over-year price differences may not fairly reflect the company's pricing strategy, they do paint a clear picture of how expensive things have gotten in the last two years.

Over the past seven years, Apple has introduced several features to its iPhones, from high refresh rates to MagSafe accessories and the ubiquitous USB-C port. Smartphone cameras and processors have steadily improved as well, making them absolute powerhouses when it comes to either front. Here's how much the iPhone 11 Pro cost back in 2019 and how severe the price increase has been with the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026. To keep things simple, we'll be comparing the prices of the base models from each year.