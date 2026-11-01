Your old iPod could get Spotify and USB-C support — here's how

Sprout's compatibility is limited to specific old iPods, such as the 1st and 2nd-generation iPod mini and the 3rd and 4th-generation iPods. The iPod classic, nano and original iPods with color screens are not on the list. There are also two different versions of the logic board available: one is limited to local audio playback, while the other includes Wi-Fi support for streaming apps and AirPlay.

However, the project's creators say these features are still under development, so take this all with a grain of salt. Buying a product based on a promise is not a good idea. The Crowd Supply campaign hasn't launched yet, and there are no details on pricing or when it will become available. You can subscribe for updates on the project page if you're interested. Of course, you'll need to bring your own iPod, which means buying a unit if you don't already have one. Depending on the model you want, that could be quite expensive.

It's worth noting that some iPod models do have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The first iPod touch only had Wi-Fi, while all other iPod touches had both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The last iPod nano, released in 2012, also supported both. However, even if you have one of these today, they likely can't run any streaming apps, since most of them require newer versions of iOS. The 7th-generation iPod touch (the last iPod Apple sold before discontinuing the line in 2022) can only be updated to iOS 15. And the final iPod nano couldn't install apps.

Still, if you really want to embrace the iPod comeback, there are options available — from modifying one of the classic models to buying a used iPod touch, syncing music to it and connecting your AirPods.