The PlayStation 5 just might be Sony’s final Blu-Ray player

Sony officially confirmed it was discontinuing its last 4K Blu-ray player on Oct 22, 2026. The Sony UBP-X700/K, which was released in spring 2025, was the company's final standalone UHD player on the market. Though the UBP-700/K will no longer be sold in Japan, at time of writing it appears to still be available from retailers elsewhere, like Grooves Land and Walmart.

The news was first released by Japanese Sony-affiliated blog Kunkoko (with additional Western reporting by FlatpanelsHD). As a translated version of the blog post read: "Sony ends shipments of Ultra HD Blu-ray player UBP-X700/K. Following the end of Blu-ray recorder sales and the announcement that PlayStation game disc production will cease, the PS5 will be Sony's only UHD Blu-ray player in Japan."

As it noted, the standard disc-equipped PS5 (as well as the Slim or Pro PS5 with the disc drive add-on) plays both 4K and 1080p Blu-ray discs. However, the PS5 can't handle Dolby Vision in 4K movies that support the format, so Sony's current-gen console isn't as accomplished a player as the UBP-X700K.

4K Blu-ray always beats 4K streaming for picture quality, yet dwindling sales of both Blu-ray players and discs show that folks care more about easy streaming access than they do the quality of Blu-ray bitrates. For hardcore audio/visual dweebs like me, it'll be a sad day when 4K movie discs are no longer manufactured. Yet from a sales standpoint, I can reluctantly see where Sony is coming from.