The PlayStation 5 just might be Sony’s final Blu-Ray player
Sony has long been a pioneer of physical media, but that could be coming to an end.
It's ironic coming from a company that has such a rich history of excellent CD, VHS and DVD players, but it looks like Sony is now committed to getting out of the disc business. With recent news of the firm discontinuing its sole remaining dedicated 4K Blu-player in its native Japan, and PS5 ditching game disc production from January 2028, the future looks bleak for Sony fans who love physical media.
Thanks to pesky disc rot, your Blu-ray collection won't last forever, and now it's possible the entire Blu-ray market could be at risk going forward. With the discontinuation of Sony's last dedicated UHD player, the writing may be on the wall for Blu-ray as a continuing format. Will the PS5 really be Sony's last remaining device capable of playing 4K movie discs? Will the PS6 even have a disc drive?
Understanding Sony's Blu-ray player discontinuation
Sony officially confirmed it was discontinuing its last 4K Blu-ray player on Oct 22, 2026. The Sony UBP-X700/K, which was released in spring 2025, was the company's final standalone UHD player on the market. Though the UBP-700/K will no longer be sold in Japan, at time of writing it appears to still be available from retailers elsewhere, like Grooves Land and Walmart.
The news was first released by Japanese Sony-affiliated blog Kunkoko (with additional Western reporting by FlatpanelsHD). As a translated version of the blog post read: "Sony ends shipments of Ultra HD Blu-ray player UBP-X700/K. Following the end of Blu-ray recorder sales and the announcement that PlayStation game disc production will cease, the PS5 will be Sony's only UHD Blu-ray player in Japan."
As it noted, the standard disc-equipped PS5 (as well as the Slim or Pro PS5 with the disc drive add-on) plays both 4K and 1080p Blu-ray discs. However, the PS5 can't handle Dolby Vision in 4K movies that support the format, so Sony's current-gen console isn't as accomplished a player as the UBP-X700K.
4K Blu-ray always beats 4K streaming for picture quality, yet dwindling sales of both Blu-ray players and discs show that folks care more about easy streaming access than they do the quality of Blu-ray bitrates. For hardcore audio/visual dweebs like me, it'll be a sad day when 4K movie discs are no longer manufactured. Yet from a sales standpoint, I can reluctantly see where Sony is coming from.
When will the PS5 stop supporting new game discs?
Back in July, Sony confirmed that beginning January 2028, physical PS5 disc production will be halted for new PS5 titles. Moving forward, you'll only be able to buy new releases digitally from the PlayStation Store or from retailers via redemption codes. Existing discs will continue to work, but games released after this cutoff won't see a physical release.
At the time, we lamented how PlayStation had struck a massive blow to game preservation. Now the company also appears to have landed a haymaker to the hearts of film lovers who cherish owning a physical copy of their favorite movies.
This is pure speculation from someone with a large collection of both standard and 4K Blu-rays, but the killing of Sony's Blu-ray line could spell an end for the format in the not-too distant future. LG stopped production of its Blu-ray players in December 2024, while Samsung pulled out of the market way back in 2019. That leaves Panasonic as the last major manufacturer that hasn't abandoned Blu-ray (though small enthusiast brands like Magnetar & Krovatar continue to produce players). With the vast majority of big firms now out of the Blu-ray market, it's hard to envisage a long-term future for UHD discs.
Will the PS6 have a disc drive?
Right now, it's hard to say. But it's difficult to be optimistic for a future where next-gen PlayStation consoles still sport disc drives. With the PS5 ditching game discs from early 2028, the sales incentive for Sony to incorporate an optical drive into the PS6 doesn't make much sense.
That said, an exclusive report from Insider Gaming claims the company will launch the PlayStation 6 with a detachable disc drive. According to the site's anonymous sources, "customers will be able to buy the console individually as a 'digital console', bundled with the PlayStation 6 as a 'traditional console', or upgrade later by purchasing the detachable disc drive separately."
To be clear, such PS6 disc drive speculation isn't being widely reported anywhere else, so it's easy to be skeptical. And while some of that wording is a bit confusing, the notion of a detachable drive would follow the PS5 playbook. Sony first gave gamers the option of buying an attachable optical drive when the PS5 Slim launched on October 10, 2023, selling the add-on for $79. Skip forward to November 7, 2024 when the PS5 Pro hit the market, and the supercharged console also supported the same optical drive.
Viewed through that lens, it's definitely possible Sony could launch a PS6 Digital Edition with an optional drive. From a manufacturing perspective, producing one console that supports an attachable disc drive makes more sense than separate disc and discless versions of the same machine. It could also technically be feasible for the PS6 to support the existing PS5 drive, assuming no advancements in disc tech happen by then.
Even if past leaks have claimed that the PS6 could triple the performance of the PS5, don't go betting the farm on the PlayStation 6 having a disc drive. Sony sadly seems committed to an all-digital future, and as an ardent fan of both game discs and 4K Blu-rays, that makes me mighty sad.