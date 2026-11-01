The reason why your Xbox controller still uses AA batteries

If you are not a gamer or have never owned an Xbox, you might not know that the original Xbox console shipped with a wired controller. And when the Xbox 360 arrived, it shipped premium units with a wireless one that ran on a pair of AA batteries. The controller could last a pretty long time on those two simple cells, but eventually they ran out of juice and needed to be replaced.

At the time, the Nintendo Wii also needed a pair of AA batteries, while Sony went from a wired controller on the PlayStation 2 straight to a wireless one on the PlayStation 3, which had an internal rechargeable battery. Nintendo eventually moved to rechargeable batteries with the Wii U in 2012, but Microsoft has stuck with the pair of AA batteries to this day for standard editions of the console.