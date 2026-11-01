This hidden Windows 11 menu can save you valuable time when troubleshooting

Windows 11 is full of little menus that allow you to manage your computer's processes, optimize its systems and troubleshoot any potential errors. However, it can be a nuisance to know all the right hotkeys and where to look for some of the more obscure areas of your device. Luckily, one of the easiest ways to debloat and manage Windows 11 is with a hidden menu you may not have heard of.

This hidden menu goes by a few names, including both the Quick Link Menu and the Windows-X Menu. The latter name is in reference to how you find this secret area, which is by hitting the Win+X keys. Hitting those buttons and opening that menu will allow you to parse a curated selection of other menus and options — granting you access to a myriad of management options in one place.