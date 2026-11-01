How to clean your PlayStation 5 without damaging it

Cleaning a PlayStation 5 isn't as exciting as playing its best games, but it's important to do on occasion. With PlayStation 5 prices climbing, you don't want to suddenly be in the market for a new console because of a total lack of maintenance. Dust buildup in the system restricts airflow and makes your system work harder to cool itself. But overzealous cleaning can be dangerous, too.

When cleaning your PS5, it's best to keep it simple and only go deeper if needed. Never start right after using the system. Prepare it for its dust exorcism by shutting it down, unplugging all cables and letting it cool before setting it on a flat, clean surface. To start, wipe off the outside surfaces to remove any dust or grit visible from the exterior. Don't use bleach or chemically treated cloths, and you shouldn't be excessively forceful while cleaning. Just give it a modest wipe-down with a clean, soft cloth, as Sony advises in its safety guide [PDF].

While you may see people recommending rubbing alcohol and other cleaners, be aware that a PS5's internal and external components include ABS, polycarbonate (PC) and a blend called PC-ABS. Each has its own chemical vulnerabilities. Sony specifically recommends against using alcohol, as it may discolor the system or degrade its materials.

A lot of this stage is focused on the outside vents. You can vacuum them if needed, but stick with a small handheld vacuum or a compressed air and vacuum combo. Don't use something heavy-duty like an industrial shop vac. Take your time and use a cotton swab to catch any dust the vacuum won't grab. A soft brush (an old toothbrush works) is helpful for scraping off caked-on dirt.

In the next step, you'll handle anything you can't reach from the outside.