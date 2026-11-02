Android Auto could upset your work-life balance with its next update

Using an Android Work Profile isn't the same as signing in to a second Gmail account. A Work Profile keeps employer-managed apps in a separate space and marks them with briefcase badges, while personal apps and data remain outside the company's management on employee-owned phones. To check if you have a Work Profile set up, look for separate Personal and Work tabs or apps with small briefcase icons in your app drawer. If neither appears, you probably don't have one, but you can navigate to Settings > Passwords and accounts to double-check.

Work Profile restrictions are especially apparent for video conferencing apps. Microsoft says Teams supports audio calls and meetings through Android Auto, but the integration doesn't work if the app is installed inside a managed Work Profile. Google Meet has a slightly different restriction. An active Work Profile call can appear on the dashboard, but upcoming meetings and call history from that profile won't show up. That's inconvenient for someone driving between appointments who wants to join their next meeting from the car's display.

A missing app isn't always a Work Profile problem, though. You might have hidden it from the Android Auto launcher. And if Android Auto is not working at all, a connection problem could be at fault. Neither issue has anything to do with Work Profiles.