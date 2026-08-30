Improve your Android Auto experience by doing these simple things

There are so many things you can use Android Auto for. Primarily, of course, you can use it to pop up the map you need to get to work, your vacation spot or whatever other destination you need to reach. It can also become the interface you need to take on calls, reply to messages and generally stay in touch with the world. A few small tweaks can make Android Auto a million times better, so let's go through a few of the best ones.

You can clean up the Android Auto home screen

For exactly no good reason, Android Auto pushes about a dozen apps into the home screen. Mine inexplicably had an icon to open Adobe Acrobat and another for IFTTT. Now, don't get me wrong, these are fantastic apps to use on your smartphone, but will I ever use them in my car? Absolutely not! By going to Android Auto > Customize launcher, you can decide which apps stay and which get hidden away. Keep the absolutely necessary there and ditch the rest — there's no good reason to scroll through so many icons if you're not going to use them. Keep the navigation app of your choice, the call and messaging tools and your media playback. That's it.

You can also take this chance to sort the apps however you need them most, pushing those you know you use more often to the top so you can access them more easily. The last thing you want to do is spend unnecessary time scrolling on the car's infotainment screen while you're supposed to be focused on traffic.