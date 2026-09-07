How to find and hide an app on Android Auto

Android Auto is designed to make driving safer and more connected, offering easy access to essential tools like navigation, music and messaging directly on your car's display. Some 250 million people use Android Auto, so it's become a reliable part of the daily commute for a large chunk of the world's population. The platform isn't without its quirks, of course, and one of the most common issues users encounter is apps vanishing from the launcher without warning.

Thankfully, such problems are quite easy to fix. In most cases, a missing app isn't gone for good. It's been quietly deactivated by your phone's battery optimization settings running in the background. Similarly, hiding an app from Android Auto doesn't require any work on your part, as you can simply remedy it via your device settings.

Whether you're trying to find an app that's gone missing or want to hide a few you don't actually use, there are only a few steps for you to follow.