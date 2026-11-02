6 Google Maps features that work better on Android Auto vs. CarPlay

The clearest difference is how Gemini is accessed, and it still gives Android Auto an edge in two areas.

First, Gemini is easier to invoke on Android Auto. I could start talking to it without touching the screen. Late in my testing, a Gemini button also appeared in Google Maps on CarPlay, and it handled conversational searches and follow-ups once I tapped it. However, I couldn't summon it hands-free there. At the time of testing, Google's own help page still said Gemini wasn't available for CarPlay.

Second, route changes felt quicker on Android Auto. I asked it to locate a fuel stop on my route, then requested a pharmacy without reopening the conversation, and when I asked if there were other ways to get home, the options were immediately displayed. Gemini can search along a route, refine the results, add stops and show alternative routes. CarPlay could handle the same kinds of requests once Gemini was open, but it was noticeably slower in my test.

But it wasn't magic all the time. Gemini sometimes hung on a loading screen and failed to connect once during my test. However, being able to start those interactions without reaching for the display remains a significant benefit when the display is in the center of your dashboard, as it is in my 2025 Kia Sonet.