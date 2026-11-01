How to know if a USB-C cable is waterproof

Some USB-C cables are waterproof, but you need to learn to recognize which ones. Widely available from online retailers, including Amazon, they're likely to feature seals to protect the connection and ship in a variety of types, including male, female, and angled cables. But do the seals work? The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has developed the IEC 60529 standard, a globally accepted Ingress Protection code that shows how well an enclosure (such as a USB-C plug) resists solids and liquids.

The first number in this code represents dust protection, while the second shows water protection. Under this code, waterproof USB-C cables should have an IP67 or IP68 rating. These cables are most frequently used in specific tough environments, such as manufacturing, construction, maritime and electric vehicle charging systems — anywhere exposed to water, weather or accident. When choosing a cable, what matters most is the IP rating (even for other gadgets, like your phone):