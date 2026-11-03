How to choose the right gaming monitor for you

Before we dive into specs, the first thing to consider when picking a gaming monitor is the existing hardware you'll pair it with. If your PC is decked out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or 5080, you can run games on the bleeding edge of performance and have real reasons to consider a top-shelf monitor with a 4K panel and an ultra-high refresh rate. On the other hand, if you're plugging the monitor into an older or lower-powered GPU, consider the performance you'll actually get in the games you play. If you aren't routinely seeing frame rates above, say, 90 fps, there's no reason to invest in a 240Hz monitor. Resolution and refresh rate move in opposite directions, so if you play competitive shooters and esports titles like Valorant, it's best to sacrifice pixels for higher frames, whereas players of visually rich first-person titles like Control: Resonant can make the opposite trade-off or find a balance in the middle.

Once you know the spec range you're looking for, you can move on to other concerns such as panel type, HDR and brightness support, port selection and VRR technologies like G-Sync. Size and resolution are personal preferences. Resolution is tied to graphical performance, but there are reasons other than gaming to consider a 1440p or 4K display. If you do a lot of photo or video editing, or if you watch a lot of video, a higher resolution can be worthwhile. Size is related to resolution, in the sense that the smaller of two monitors with the same resolution will have a higher pixel density — a finer level of image detail, which can be measured in pixels per inch (PPI).

Esports players often prefer smaller monitors around 24 inches in order to see everything at once, while single-player gamers who value immersion may gravitate toward 27 inches or higher. Larger displays also support multitasking better, but work best when you sit farther back. You'll also need to consider your ideal aspect ratio. A squatter shape is better for productivity tasks, but 16:9 widescreen is the de facto aspect ratio for gaming. Some gamers enjoy ultra-widescreen monitors to fill their peripheral vision, but in games where HUD information is crucial, ultrawide displays can force you to look away from the action.