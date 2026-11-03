Don't throw away your old AirPods — do this instead

If battery performance is the only real problem, it's likely worth getting a replacement before buying new AirPods. Even if you've already bought a new pair, replacing the batteries in your old earbuds will make them better for someone else.

But unlike an iPhone or iPad, Apple won't open AirPods to replace their batteries. Instead, the company recycles your old AirPods and gives you new ones, charging you a lower price per earbud. For most AirPods, a battery replacement costs $49 per earbud, so $98 if you need to replace the battery in both. That's much cheaper than buying new AirPods Pro, for example, which cost $249. For the higher-end AirPods Max, a battery replacement costs $79, which is also much cheaper than paying $549 for new headphones.

If you have AppleCare, you may be eligible for a free battery replacement if any battery falls below 80 percent of its original capacity. And if any battery in your AirPods fails while they're still under warranty, Apple will replace them for free. Some independent repair shops can replace the battery inside AirPods, but this requires cutting them open and gluing them back together. You might end up saving some money, but they won't look as good as new — not to mention that they'll also lose their water and sweat resistance.

If you've lost one of your earbuds or the charging case, Apple offers replacements for them. Prices vary depending on the model; for the Pro line, a new earbud costs $89 and a new case costs $99. For standard AirPods, it's $69 to replace one bud and between $59 and $79 to replace the case.

It's thus usually worth it for the more expensive AirPods Pro, but not so much for the base AirPods. The latest AirPods 5 cost $129 from Apple, and it's not hard to find them for a little less at other stores.