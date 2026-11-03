Don't throw away your old AirPods — do this instead
Instead of getting rid of your old AirPods, replace the battery and give them a new purpose.
AirPods are built to last, and they usually work for years before they stop functioning completely. You'll likely buy new AirPods before your old ones stop working, though they may no longer sound brand-new.
So what should you do with your old AirPods? Throwing them in the trash is something you certainly shouldn't do; Apple discourages this because of the lithium-ion batteries inside them. The good news is that, depending on the problem, Apple can fix your buds for a reasonable fee. Your old AirPods can become good backup earbuds, or even a gift for a friend or family member.
Taking your AirPods to Apple for a repair
If battery performance is the only real problem, it's likely worth getting a replacement before buying new AirPods. Even if you've already bought a new pair, replacing the batteries in your old earbuds will make them better for someone else.
But unlike an iPhone or iPad, Apple won't open AirPods to replace their batteries. Instead, the company recycles your old AirPods and gives you new ones, charging you a lower price per earbud. For most AirPods, a battery replacement costs $49 per earbud, so $98 if you need to replace the battery in both. That's much cheaper than buying new AirPods Pro, for example, which cost $249. For the higher-end AirPods Max, a battery replacement costs $79, which is also much cheaper than paying $549 for new headphones.
If you have AppleCare, you may be eligible for a free battery replacement if any battery falls below 80 percent of its original capacity. And if any battery in your AirPods fails while they're still under warranty, Apple will replace them for free. Some independent repair shops can replace the battery inside AirPods, but this requires cutting them open and gluing them back together. You might end up saving some money, but they won't look as good as new — not to mention that they'll also lose their water and sweat resistance.
If you've lost one of your earbuds or the charging case, Apple offers replacements for them. Prices vary depending on the model; for the Pro line, a new earbud costs $89 and a new case costs $99. For standard AirPods, it's $69 to replace one bud and between $59 and $79 to replace the case.
It's thus usually worth it for the more expensive AirPods Pro, but not so much for the base AirPods. The latest AirPods 5 cost $129 from Apple, and it's not hard to find them for a little less at other stores.
Giving your old AirPods a new purpose
Instead of tossing your old AirPods into a drawer, there are plenty of other ways to put them to good use. Earbuds that still hold a decent charge could be worth something. Apple doesn't offer trade-in credit for AirPods, but buyback services like Back Market will give you some money for them. Selling them directly on places like eBay or Facebook Marketplace usually pays more.
Or you can simply give them to a friend or family member, so they'll only have to pay for a battery replacement if needed. If you pass them on, be sure to clean the AirPods and remove them from your Apple account — new ear tips will be much appreciated.
Keeping them around is also suitable if they still work fine. Have your old AirPods ready as backup earbuds in case you lose your new ones, leave them somewhere or simply need another set when your usual pair runs out of battery. Some people prefer to use old AirPods as gym earbuds so their new ones don't get covered in sweat. If you like to sleep with your AirPods in, using your old ones can avoid draining the battery on the new ones. Or you might devote them for listening to your Roku at night via Bluetooth.
In case your old AirPods are truly dead and you don't want to spend money on them, Apple will recycle them for free. You don't even need to take them to an Apple Store, since Apple provides a prepaid shipping label in certain regions. You won't get paid for them, but at least your earbuds will be disposed of properly.