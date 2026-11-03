What made Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro so much cheaper than others?

Nothing created its CMF sub-brand to pursue the budget end of the phone market, where every additional dollar must be justified. The CMF Phone 2 Pro really leaned into that concept. Through Nothing's now-ended US Beta Program, the base model cost $279, compared to the $379 Nothing Phone 3a.

It's not hard to imagine that $100 difference would be obvious the minute you turned on the screen. But it wasn't. Both phones feature 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and 5,000mAh batteries, and CMF still managed to fit a 50MP main camera, 50MP 2x telephoto and 8MP ultrawide inside the Phone 2 Pro.

Nothing hasn't published a part-by-part bill of materials for the Phone 2 Pro, so it's impossible to determine exactly how much each compromise shaved off the price. But component compromises show up elsewhere: in the processor, camera stabilization, charging speeds, water resistance and some less premium hardware.