How much would it cost to build a PC similar to the Xbox Series S?

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Microsoft markets the Xbox Series S as a value pick for console gamers, running games at 1440p and up to 120 FPS. Its hardware may be a bit dated, and even the 512GB base model runs $500 after recent price hikes, but PCs aren't cheap either now, as AI's demand for computer hardware continues to drive consumer hardware prices ever higher. Even old GPUs are now valuable.

But an Xbox is limited to gaming and media consumption, so it still makes sense to try and build a Series S equivalent in 2026. However, the Series S' older, custom hardware means there's no apples-to-apples comparison for current-generation custom PC builds. You could use older parts, but you'd be better off buying the Xbox in that case. Older parts make sense in a console that developers are actively optimizing their games for, but a PC won't be as accommodating. The good news, though, is that it's not hard to build a computer that crushes the budget Xbox on paper and offers a similarly enjoyable entry-level PC gaming experience. The predictable trade-off is that it will also crush your wallet.

My criteria for this theoretical build were simple. It had to outperform the Xbox Series S running at 1080p native (or 1440p with reduced settings and upscaling) and could only use parts you can still buy from major retailers. Refurbished parts were ruled out, since those deals might be gone by the time you read this. That said, PC part pricing has never been as volatile as it is right now, so consider this a snapshot of the current market rather than a guide that'll serve you well years from now.