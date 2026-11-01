5 ways to get Amazon Prime for free (or way cheaper)

If you qualify, Amazon's standard 30-day free trial is the simplest way to get Prime at no cost. With this trial period, you'll receive Prime benefits like fast shipping, exclusive discounts on some products, improved Alexa and access to Prime Video, all without having to pay any initial subscription fee. This can be especially useful if you're joining prior to Prime Day or in preparation for the holiday shopping season where a single month of service is enough.

Amazon requires a payment method and automatically converts the trial into a paid subscription unless you cancel your Amazon Prime membership before renewal. Amazon also doesn't specify a waiting period before former subscribers qualify for another free trial. Therefore, you shouldn't count on receiving free Prime each year during the shopping season.

Other plans provide different ways to save. Prime for Young Adults gives eligible new members six months of free service. Afterward, they can choose to pay $7.49 monthly or $69 annually. Eligibility covers adults ages 18 to 24, as well as higher-education students of any age. To qualify, you must provide proof of your age or school enrollment.

Prime Access costs $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial for eligible new members receiving qualifying government assistance or meeting Amazon's income requirements. It includes all the same perks as the standard Prime membership, and is open to SNAP or Medicaid recipients. Double-check your eligibility, since current Prime members may be able to transition to the discounted membership.