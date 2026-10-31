How long is too long for a USB cable?

Each generation of USB cables can transfer data faster than the last, but later generations actually have a shorter recommended length. USB 1.0 and 2.0 cables have a recommended maximum of 16.4 feet. For USB 3.0 through 3.2, that drops to 9.8 feet. USB 4 cables are much more limited, with a maximum recommended length of just 2.6 feet. Whether you're using a USB-A or USB-C cable doesn't matter; the maximum length is the same either way.

It might seem odd that maximum cable length doesn't improve over time as transfer rate does, but it has to do with the physical limits of the cables. A signal traveling through a cable degrades over time due to electrical resistance. The farther a signal has to travel, the more cable it has to push through to get there, losing signal along the way. Longer cables are also more susceptible to damage, which can further slow transfer speeds.

A USB cable that's too long won't suddenly stop working. Instead, it simply won't function as well as one that's within spec. Data may transfer more slowly than you're used to, or connected devices won't receive as much power. The higher the potential transfer rate or power delivery, the more you're likely to notice the difference. That's why it's important to know the maximum length of your USB cables.