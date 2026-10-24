How long is too long for an HDMI cable?

HDMI is wonderfully boring, which is refreshing in a tech world where so much is complicated. A 6-foot cable that connects a streaming box to a TV will likely fulfill its purpose for the duration of its life. Run one across a room, through a wall or up to a ceiling-mounted projector, however, and it gets a little less predictable.

There isn't an official maximum HDMI cable length. HDMI Licensing Administrator does not specify one, as the distance is dependent on the cable, the signal it's sending and the hardware at either end. Those 10-, 25- and 50-foot limits you see online are thus more like guidelines than set limits.

Bandwidth is a major factor. An old DVD player doesn't demand much from a cable, while 4K at 120Hz with HDR and VRR is a much heavier task. The longer the run, the less room there is for error.