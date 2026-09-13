These useful accessories help extend your HDMI setup on a budget

One of the most frustrating aspects of any entertainment setup is organizing your space. If you're looking to carry media signals across a large space, multiple rooms or even between floors, you may run into the problem of signal degradation. Due to a phenomenon known as attenuation, HDMI signals weaken as they travel. This is particularly noticeable if you run cables further than 25 feet, with long-distance HDMI setups commonly suffering from flickering or pixelated imagery and audio loss. In some cases, your signal can drop altogether.

Luckily, most home setups can comfortably get by without any risk of signal loss by using shorter, high quality cables. However, if you want to set up multiple screens, hook up a television on the back porch or broadcast meetings between conference rooms, you'll likely need to get creative with your HDMI cables to avoid degradation. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater setup or link multiple offices together, you can address these problems through a series of low-cost, easy-to-assemble HDMI accessories.