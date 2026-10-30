Meta quietly launches an AI fashion app for virtually trying on clothes

Meta has released yet another AI app with very limited availability. A few weeks ago, it launched Waddle World, a Tamagotchi-like game that the company describes as a "daily journal disguised as a pet," in the Philippines. Now, it has introduced an AI fashion app called Style Sketch in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand on Android and iOS.

The app's existence was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra on X. Style Sketch can connect to your Facebook and Instagram accounts to build a virtual closet from photos you've shared on social media. Or you can upload existing photos from your camera roll or snap new pictures of your clothes if you don't want to link your accounts.

From there, you can get outfit combination suggestions from your wardrobe. You can also try on different combinations on the virtual model that matches your body type and skin tone. To get suggestions, you can pick any clothing item in your closet to build outfits around it, tell the app the weather for the day, or ask it to create outfit plans for your trip.

As TechCrunch notes, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this year that the company is releasing many more apps, since AI has made them much easier to develop. These apps will also help the company get more people to use and train their AI systems. Meta isn't the first one to release an AI-powered fashion app or feature, however. Google's AI Search has had a virtual clothes try-on feature since 2025, and it added a "Wardrobe" feature to Photos earlier this year that creates a catalog of your items by scanning your library. More recently, OpenAI also introduced a ChatGPT feature that lets you upload your photos and the clothes you want to try on to see how they look on you.