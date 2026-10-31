Why your Apple AirPods won't connect to your iPhone and how can you fix it
Most connection problems come down to a few settings.
Apple AirPods are usually very easy to pair with an iPhone, especially with features like quick pairing and auto-switch. However, it's not uncommon to run into some issues — your AirPods might not play any sound or might not connect at all. The good news is that connection and pairing issues often just require you to change a few settings and try again.
In this guide, we'll walk you through the most common reasons your AirPods won't connect, such as when only one AirPod is working, from a drained battery to outdated software to automatic switching errors. We'll also cover how to reset your AirPods if these steps don't work and when it makes sense to contact Apple Support. Most of these fixes are quick, so you'll be able to get back to listening to your tunes and podcasts before you know it.
The main reasons your AirPods won't connect to your iPhone
AirPods can fail to connect to your iPhone for many reasons, but one of the main culprits is the battery. If the battery in the earbuds or the case is completely drained, the AirPods simply won't show up on your iPhone — not even to warn you about a low battery.
Put the earbuds in the charging case and plug it in for a few minutes to see if any lights come on and if they reconnect to your iPhone. Dirt and earwax on the charging contacts can also prevent AirPods from charging, even when they're in the case. If they still don't work, try cleaning your AirPods and the case with a soft cotton swab.
AirPods signed in to your Apple Account can also automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad and Mac depending on which device is playing audio. While this feature is quite convenient, your AirPods can end up connecting to the wrong device. Even a simple email notification on your Mac can cause your AirPods to switch to that device; hitting the play button on your iPhone usually brings them back.
AirPods also get firmware updates with new features and bug fixes, so outdated firmware or an older version of iOS may cause connection issues. To check if your AirPods and iPhone are running the latest software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Next, look for your AirPods in the AirPods menu in the Settings app, then scroll down until you find Version. Check this Apple webpage to see if the firmware on your AirPods matches what Apple says is the latest available. If not, plug your AirPods into the charger and wait about 30 minutes for them to update on their own.
How to fix AirPods that won't connect
AirPods won't work if Bluetooth is turned off. Open the Settings app and look for Bluetooth, then turn on the toggle. Next, put your AirPods in your ears and see if they show up in the Bluetooth list. Tap them to connect, and look for your AirPods in the audio output list in Control Center — they're listed under the AirPlay button in the media controls.
If they don't show up with Bluetooth on, try resetting and re-pairing your AirPods. Place both earbuds inside the case, open the lid and enter pairing mode. For AirPods 4, AirPods 5 and AirPods Pro 3, double-tap the front of the case until a white light turns on. Double-tap again when it flashes white and a third time when it starts flashing faster. For older models, press and hold the button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds. For AirPods Max, press and hold the Digital Crown and the ANC button at the same time, also for 15 seconds. If you did it right, your iPhone will show you the instructions to finish pairing.
If none of this works, the problem may be a hardware failure. In that case, your best option is to contact Apple Support to request a replacement. Replacement may be free if your AirPods are still under the one-year warranty or if you have an AppleCare+ plan.