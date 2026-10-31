Why your Apple AirPods won't connect to your iPhone and how can you fix it

AirPods can fail to connect to your iPhone for many reasons, but one of the main culprits is the battery. If the battery in the earbuds or the case is completely drained, the AirPods simply won't show up on your iPhone — not even to warn you about a low battery.

Put the earbuds in the charging case and plug it in for a few minutes to see if any lights come on and if they reconnect to your iPhone. Dirt and earwax on the charging contacts can also prevent AirPods from charging, even when they're in the case. If they still don't work, try cleaning your AirPods and the case with a soft cotton swab.

AirPods signed in to your Apple Account can also automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad and Mac depending on which device is playing audio. While this feature is quite convenient, your AirPods can end up connecting to the wrong device. Even a simple email notification on your Mac can cause your AirPods to switch to that device; hitting the play button on your iPhone usually brings them back.

AirPods also get firmware updates with new features and bug fixes, so outdated firmware or an older version of iOS may cause connection issues. To check if your AirPods and iPhone are running the latest software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Next, look for your AirPods in the AirPods menu in the Settings app, then scroll down until you find Version. Check this Apple webpage to see if the firmware on your AirPods matches what Apple says is the latest available. If not, plug your AirPods into the charger and wait about 30 minutes for them to update on their own.