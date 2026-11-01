5 safety practices to know before vibe coding

Treat the AI model like you would a lazy genie. Many AI models will take quick shortcuts to technically deliver what you asked for but without implementing safety measures or double-checking work. Don't assume the AI will keep critical information private, implement cybersecurity best practices or check its code for potential exploits.

Spell out what you want with as much specificity as possible, including privacy specs, limitations on who can access what part of what you're creating and other security guardrails and protections you want added to the project, like encryption. You can also ask it to reference the OWASP list of top vulnerabilities to help avoid these issues before the code has even been written.

Most AI models will give you the ability to make persistent rules or context files, so you don't have to repeat the same instructions every time you sit down to build. Create a markdown file (.md file) with any AI model or add information to the "Knowledge" section in the Lovable agent or the "Memory" section if you're using Replit. AI markdown files are useful for adding safety guidelines because the AI will consider the file's instructions with every prompt or task. And before getting started, choosing vibe-coding tools that support audit logs can help you track every change to your project more easily.