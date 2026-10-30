Everything you need to know about Googlebooks

So if a Googlebook's app support isn't all that different from what you could get for years on a Chromebook, what really sets the new platform apart? Integration with your Android phone, at least that's how it seems from the way Google is pitching these laptops. It's not an illogical strategy: Android is used by billions, and the smartphone is the most important device in most people's lives. And as someone well versed in Apple's ecosystem, there's no doubt that the close ties between an iPhone and a Mac (or iPad, or Apple Watch) are a major selling point.

There are a few key parts of this integration, the most prominent of which is probably casting apps from your phone. In the taskbar, next to the "G" icon where you can find all your installed apps is another little icon that looks ilke a smartphone. Clicking that brings up all the apps you have on your phone, and picking an app opens it in its own window, as if it is running on your Googlebook itself. Rather than Apple's iPhone mirroring approach, casting apps works independently from what's happening directly on your phone. But in both cases, it's a good way to quickly check on things that started on a phone, like calling a Lyft, adjusting playback to Sonos speakers or checking on a delivery order you placed in DoorDash. Once I had things set up on both devices, casting apps worked reliably. Interestingly, the apps aren't limited to being in a vertically-oriented phone-sized window — you can expand and resize the window and the app will adjust accordingly.

Transferring an app from my phone to a Googlebook didn't feel quite as useful to me, but it can be handy in a pinch. If you have a tab open in Chrome or are composing an email in Gmail on your phone, for example, you'll see a little icon on the right side of the taskbar for the corresponding app. Clicking it opens up what you're doing on your phone directly on your Googlebook. So if you're in the middle of typing out an email and want to do it on a big screen, one click will pick things right up in your draft.

It took me a little while to understand the behavior that triggers this transition. In Gmail, you need to be composing an email, whether it's a new message or a reply. If I was just reading an email, I wouldn't get the icon in the taskbar to read it on my laptop. But in Google Keep, just looking at a specific note on my phone was enough to get a shortcut to that content in the Googlebook taskbar. I also ran into a handful of occasions when the shortcut for whatever app I had open on my phone just wouldn't show up, even if it had worked previously. I'd say that this feature is still a work in progress, between the inconsistencies I experienced and the need for third-party developers to enable it in their own apps.

The last notable connection between your phone and Googlebook is simple and straightforward. Your phone shows up in the Files app as a drive you can browse. So if you have anything saved on your phone you want to get on your laptop, it's a simple process. The most obvious use case I can think of is transferring photos, but Google Photos can already back up everything you shoot on your phone to the cloud. If you prefer to manually deal with files, though, you can easily access them as if your phone is just another drive connected to your computer. It's also handy for grabbing things like screenshots or voice recordings.

Finally, while Google obviously is positioning Googlebooks as a close companion to Android phones, I was shocked to discover a nod to iPhone users as well. One of the apps pre-installed on Googlebooks is called "Link to iOS," and after scanning a QR code and enabling a few settings on an iPhone, you can get messages from an iPhone on a Googlebook. This works for SMS, RCS and iMessages, though the experience leaves a bit to be desired. Group chats don't work at all; instead, messages from people in a group chat just show up in their individual threads. But having one-on-one conversations works well enough, though it doesn't sync a full message history and images (or basically anything besides text) aren't supported. It's not nearly as full-featured as using the Google Messages app with an Android phone, but it's something!