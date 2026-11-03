The reason why some USB ports are black

In most cases (not all), a black USB port denotes a USB 2.0 connection, also known as Hi-Speed USB, which supports data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps. However, as our previous articles on orange and purple USB ports noted, this is not an industry standard. It's a common convention, sure, but a black USB 2.0 port on one PC doesn't mean another PC's black USB port is also USB 2.0.

The best way to know for certain is to check the markings beside the port and the manufacturer's documentation. Oftentimes, digging through the manual is the only way, because symbols, icons or letters may not be enough to positively identify a port. Some may not even have any labels at all.

Note that USB-A port colors and their meanings do not transfer over to USB-C. In fact, most USB-C ports don't have any colors at all. If one does, it's likely cosmetic. USB-C ports have a much wider range of capabilities, and color-coding them would likely get confusing.