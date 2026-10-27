The reason why some USB ports are orange

Take a look at some of the USB ports throughout your home. If you notice any orange ones, congratulations: there's a chance you have an "always-on" charging option. With these, the USB ports provide power through the power supply or internal battery even if the computer is shut off.

"Chance" is used rather loosely, however, because like many USB colors and symbols, orange in a USB port isn't a matter of industry standardization. There is no electronics rule that defines orange as a port that will charge your phone even if you turn off the computer (or whatever device the port is part of).

The color typically appears on the plastic insert inside a rectangular USB-A socket. A few manufacturers describe orange ports as "always-on," but some of these also support fast USB data transfers. Orange USB ports are often associated with USB 3.0, offering up to 5 Gbps speeds. But since it's not a universal spec, you should view an orange port as a power-related feature that requires confirmation.

This is further complicated by the fact that a manufacturer can highlight a special feature or function without promising a particular charging wattage. Or you might have an orange USB port that doesn't offer 5 Gbps speeds, yet still charges your phone when the power source is off.