Apple is reportedly launching three new iPads early next year

After launching its new iPad mini last week (along with the iPad-like iPhone Duo last month), Apple may launch up to three new iPad models early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Those will likely cover the rest of Apple's iPad lineup, including the base iPad, top-of-the-line iPad Pro and mid-range iPad Air, the report states. Each model will get key upgrades.

To start, the base iPad will reportedly gain access to Apple Intelligence, with an upgrade to the A19 processor and 8GB of RAM. It will also include Apple's new N1 chip and C1X modem, enabling Wi-Fi 7, sub-6 GHz 5G, faster speeds and reduced battery draw. The iPad Air, meanwhile, will get an OLED screen to match the iPad mini, along with the usual chip upgrades.

The iPad Pro will also get a processor upgrade from the M5, possibly to the new M6 or even a future M7 chip. To handle the extra heat it generates, particularly during AI tasks, the new model will likely have a new vapor chamber to better cool its interior (an upgrade first mentioned last year).

It will be interesting to see how Apple positions the new iPads, given the possibility of the iPhone Duo and new touchscreen MacBook Pro models invading their turf. Some buyers may find the HomeView smart display more convenient than an iPad in places like the kitchen. Still, Apple sells somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 million iPads per year, so the devices remain a vital part of its product mix.