Your desktop's front USB ports may be slowing down every device you plug into them

To understand this issue, we need to take a closer look at USB specifications and how motherboards are built. The USB ports on the back of your computer are usually soldered directly to the motherboard, so power and data travel a shorter path over them. Front ports, on the other hand, are connected via extension cables to reach the I/O controllers. Each additional layer in this connection results in signal loss, even if minimal.

Also, most high-end motherboards have more headers for USB ports, which means you can have multiple ports running at higher speeds. But front-panel ports are a different story; in many cases, they share a single connector, which means speed and power are split among all the ports on the front of your PC case. That's all in addition to manufacturers often using slower USB standards for at least some of the front ports.

Take the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard as an example — its rear has two 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as six 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and four more 5 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. While the front panel does have one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (theoretically 20 Gbps) port, it also has four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports powered by two headers. That means the available speed is split among the connected devices as a shared pool. On some boards, if you connect two external SSDs to the front at the same time, they will share the same 5 Gbps data transfer rate.

Even Macs have these limitations. The current baseline Mac mini with the M6 chip has two USB-C ports on the front that offer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. But on the back, it has Thunderbolt 4 ports that reach speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The same applies to the latest Mac Studio, with the base model featuring two 10 Gbps USB-C ports on the front and Thunderbolt ports only on the back. The front USB ports are useful, but slower.