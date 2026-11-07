How to use Gboard to boost productivity on your Android phone

Perhaps the most impactful change you can make to Gboard is turning on the clipboard, which is disabled by default for security reasons. By default, Android only allows you to paste the most recent thing you cut or copied, but enabling Gboard's clipboard allows you to copy multiple things at once, including images. For example, if you wanted to copy multiple quotes out of an article back-to-back, along with some of its pictures, you can do so. You can then open a different app, open the clipboard, and paste them all in with a few taps. Items are deleted from the clipboard after an hour, but you can pin an item to keep them there permanently (for example, an email sign-off you always use).

There are some security risks to enabling the clipboard. Copying a password out of a password manager becomes riskier because it will sit on the clipboard for an hour unless you manually delete it, and in the unlikely event your phone were subject to an attack that looks at your clipboard, the attacker would see potentially actionable information depending on what you've recently copied. For most people, the benefits outweigh the risk, but it's worth knowing what you're getting into.

Gboard's clipboard gets even more powerful when you use clipboard sync with other devices. While Gboard does not have its own clipboard sync, programs like Microsoft Phone Link or KDE Connect do. Enabling clipboard sync means that copying something on one device will also copy it on your other synced devices. That means you can copy a text string or image from your desktop browser and paste it into an app on your phone, or vice versa.

To enable the Gboard clipboard, open the keyboard using any text field, then tap the clipboard-shaped icon on the top toolbar above the keys (you may need to tap the four-squares icon and find it in the overflow menu if it is not on the toolbar). You will see a prompt with a blue button labeled, "Turn on Clipboard." Tap that, and you can clip away.