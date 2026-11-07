10 of the coolest features in Samsung's new One UI 9 update

Shoot in 24MP

Samsung added a mid-range 24MP resolution option for photos in One UI 9 when previously, we had to pick between 12MP and 50MP. 12MP can feel skimpy for photos that need to look good, while 50MP pics can eat up too much storage. So 24MP is a Goldilocks pixel density that should feel just right.

To enable this, install Good Lock if you haven't already, then search for and enable the Camera Assistant module within Good Lock. Then open Camera Assistant, access the Advanced Resolution Options and enable 24 MP resolution.

Turn your Samsung device into a webcam

Samsung phones have traditionally been great for shooting video, so you might have wished you could ditch your less-than-stellar laptop webcam for the higher-resolution phone camera. While this was possible before, it required clunky workarounds with extra apps and account logins. Now, you can achieve it with a direct USB connection.

After connecting your phone to your computer with a USB cable, pull down the notification shade and tap the USB for entry to change how your phone is connected. Choose Webcam, then you're ready to select your phone as a camera in your video calling app of choice.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is perfect for this because it balances on surfaces by itself. For non-folding phones, you'll likely need some kind of stand or clip.

Own TikTok with My Fan Cam

My Fan Cam is a new AI-powered feature that lets you resize a video's aspect ratio (its width and height proportions). This means if you shoot a video of your daughter's ballet troupe and want to focus on only her, you can zoom in on her and crop the rest of the video out, turning a 16x9 pageant into a 9x16 one-woman TikTok show.

For photos, the object eraser has also gotten smarter. Tap the pencil icon while viewing a photo to access the eraser, then your device can identify unwanted elements without you having to draw over them manually. This makes it easier to remove everyone but your daughter from the stage.