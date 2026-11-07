Why you don't really need an expensive, high-end router

You don't need a novel-length spec sheet. Four things matter:

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Wired connections are still the most reliable way to hook up a desktop, a console or even a smart TV. Gigabit ports mean the router won't slow down anything plugged into it.

Parental controls

Useful for scheduling screen time and blocking sites on kids' devices. Most decent budget routers include them, often through a free app.

Wi-Fi 6 or better

It's not just about the speed. Wi-Fi 6 is a protocol that handles many devices at once more gracefully than older standards, and that's the real day-to-day improvement: Different devices around the house don't fight for bandwidth.

Whole-home range

Location is just as important as raw speed. A fast router in the wrong corner of the house might provide slow speeds where you actually sit. Match coverage to your space. In a larger home, a mesh kit or a second access point may help more than a pricier single router.