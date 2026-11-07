Cleaning your PC with expired isopropyl alcohol can be risky — here's why

Both the interior and exterior of your PC can get quite dirty, especially if you keep it on the floor. For many people, isopropyl alcohol is a go-to electronics cleanser, as it's known as one of the only safe-but-strong substances you can use to clean your phone screen. However, if your bottle has been sitting for a long time, it might not be as safe as you think.

Isopropyl alcohol has a pretty impressive shelf life, with a peak quality for about three years following its manufacturing date, depending on the brand. That doesn't mean it goes bad as soon as the calendar hits that date, particularly if it's been stored away from excessive heat and sunlight, but you might not want to use a bottle a decade past its prime on sensitive computer parts.