Never use harsh cleaning products to clean your smartphone — do this instead

Smartphones have become an essential part of daily life; for some people it's the last thing they touch before going to bed and the first thing they hold in the morning. How healthy that habit is is up for discussion, but what's definitely not up for discussion is how necessary it is to clean your smartphone. We use these devices everywhere from living rooms to conference rooms to parties and even the toilet in your friend's house. With that kind of usage, it's not hard to understand why the average smartphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Thankfully, cleaning your phone is a pretty straightforward task.

Even though your smartphone is basically a glass sandwich, that doesn't mean you should use harsh products like Windex, compressed air, hydrogen peroxide or worse, bleach, to clean your phone. These products contain harsh chemicals that can permanently damage your phone's screen. To be more exact, they strip the oleophobic coating on your phone's display making it lose the fingerprint-resistant, oil-repelling properties that keep the screen smooth to the touch. To properly clean your phone, all you need is a lint-free microfiber cloth, a bit of soapy water or a dedicated 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution (or wipe) — whichever is easier to keep on hand.