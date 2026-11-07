The right way to fix your MacBook keyboard if it isn't responding
If your MacBook keyboard suddenly stopped working, there are a few fixes to try before taking it in for a repair.
Few tech problems can disrupt a workday faster than when your MacBook keyboard suddenly stops working. It could be a single stuck key, or your entire keyboard might stop responding. While the most common reaction is assuming you have a hardware problem and looking for repair options, sometimes the issue can be much easier to fix.
Software glitches or small particles of dirt under the keys can also cause your keyboard to malfunction, so it's worth double-checking what's causing the problem before you panic. We'll walk through a few fixes you can try if your keyboard isn't working properly to see if any of them will fix the problem without needing a physical repair.
Try restarting your Mac and the keyboard
Before tinkering with your keyboard, try the simplest potential fix first: reboot your Mac by clicking the Apple menu and then selecting Restart. If you have a wired keyboard, unplug it and reconnect, making sure it has a good connection.
If you're using a wireless keyboard, turn it off and back on. If that doesn't fix the problem, open System Settings > Bluetooth and unpair your keyboard, then pair it again, as that may solve temporary problems. With wireless keyboards, low battery power can cause the keys to stop working. Plug your keyboard into the charger if it has a rechargeable battery, or put new batteries in if they're replaceable.
If those basic checks didn't help, there are a few macOS settings you can change. Open System Settings and go to Accessibility, then Keyboard. There, check if you've accidentally enabled Sticky Keys or Slow Keys, which change how your Mac recognizes keystrokes. Turn them off if the toggles are on to restore the keyboard to its normal behavior.
In case you need to type something while troubleshooting, enable the Accessibility Keyboard in the same menu to bring up an on-screen keyboard. Interacting with it is as simple as clicking the keys with the mouse cursor.
Cleaning your keyboard and making sure it doesn't need repair
If you've tried all the steps above without success, there are still a few options left. Start by connecting an external keyboard to your MacBook so you can be sure the problem is with the built-in keyboard and not caused by macOS. Booting your Mac in safe mode can help confirm whether a third-party app is interfering with your keyboard. Shut down your Mac normally from the Apple menu (don't just put it into Sleep Mode), then press and hold the power button until you see Loading startup options. Select your startup disk, press and hold the Shift key, then click Continue in Safe Mode. Running Apple Diagnostics is also an option.
If only one or two keys are malfunctioning, the most likely cause is debris stuck in the key mechanism. You can try cleaning the keyboard by holding your MacBook at a 75-degree angle and using compressed air, then rotating the laptop and repeating the process. Another option is to turn your MacBook upside down and gently tap the back cover to push the dirt out of the keyboard. Don't try to remove the keycaps on your own, as you could end up permanently damaging the key mechanism — the parts are very small and delicate.
Your last resort is to book an appointment with Apple Support, where a specialist will examine your MacBook to determine whether it needs a keyboard replacement. Older MacBooks released between 2015 and 2019 became notorious for problems with the "butterfly" keyboard, which was more prone to getting stuck due to small particles of dirt. But even the latest MacBooks can suffer from keyboard issues over time, so a replacement may be necessary.