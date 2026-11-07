Your old iPod could be a sleeper flash drive

To use your iPod as a flash drive, you first need to enable Disk Use, which is off by default. On a Mac, connect your iPod and look for it in the Finder sidebar. Go to the General tab and then click Enable Disk Use in the options. Before closing the Finder window, click Apply. On Windows, you can use either iTunes or the Apple Devices app to enable this feature — the process is the same.

Once you enable Disk Use, your iPod will appear in the Finder or File Explorer just like any other USB flash drive or external hard drive. Drag any files you want onto it, and that's it — they'll be stored on your iPod. These files won't be visible on the iPod itself, only on a computer or other devices that can read external drives. Your files will share space with the iPod's system files and the music already on it, so you won't have the full storage capacity available to use as a flash drive.

An iPod set up on a Mac is usually formatted as HFS+, and Windows can't read that file system without third-party software. For wider compatibility, restore the iPod and set it up using a Windows PC so it uses the FAT32 file system. Macs can read FAT32 just fine, as can smart TVs and other platforms, although it is limited to 4GB per file. Do bear in mind that restoring your iPod will erase everything on it.