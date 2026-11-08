Can a hacker really do anything with your IP address?

An IP lookup is a quick way to reveal your internet service provider and approximate city or region. Back in 2016, a Kansas family sued MaxMind after its database mapped approximately 650 million unrelated IP addresses to their farm, prompting repeated law enforcement visits over incidents involving people elsewhere.

A typical DDoS attack floods a target with traffic from multiple sources. It's the same kind of attack Bluesky blamed for its server outages, and on a smaller scale, it could interrupt gaming sessions, video calls, or even an entire household internet connection. A firewall may offer little help once the internet connection is overwhelmed.

To access a device, an attacker needs a way in, such as an exposed security camera, remote-access software with a security flaw, or a home server with weak password protection. IPv4 port forwarding or permissive IPv6 firewall settings can expose those services.

Some IPv6 addresses are used only within local or private networks. Temporary IPv6 addresses can change over time, making individual devices harder to track, although devices on the same home network may still share a recognizable address prefix.