The internet needs IPv6 and so does your home network

IPv4 was introduced way back in 1981 as the standard which fixed all addresses at 32 bits. While it created around 4.3 billion addresses, those eventually ran out: the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority assigned its last few blocks to the regional registries in February 2011, and North America's allocation ran dry in September 2015.

Home routers use Network Address Translation (NAT) to cope with this, which works by the home holding one public address while giving each device inside a private one. Most internet providers now do the same on a much larger scale via carrier-grade NAT, which places groups of customers behind shared addresses.

This carrier-level NAT adds a second layer of translation that your router doesn't control, meaning a connection that comes in from the internet might not be able to find its way to the right customer. That's not really a problem when you're just browsing the web, but it can be if you're gaming online, for example. In 2013, the R&D consortium CableLabs, along with several ISPs, tested a bunch of everyday apps behind ISP NAT. It found that tasks like web browsing and Netflix worked just fine, but peer-to-peer Xbox game connections died when both players shared a public address.

IPv6 was first standardized in 1995 with 128-bit addresses — around 340 undecillion (10^36) of them. That's a number so large it's impossible to comprehend. TechTarget offers some perspective: you could give an IPv6 address to every atom on Earth's surface and there would still be enough to do the same for at least 100 planets of the same size. Put another way: every grain of sand on Earth could have billions of IP addresses, or every person could have several octillion.

IPv6 can't talk to IPv4 directly, however, so today's networks run both as we slowly transition. As Network World has explained, NAT took off enough pressure that many ISPs and businesses had little incentive to make the full switch. Google measured IPv6 use at just under 51 percent of its users on October 17, 2026, up from about 33 percent on the same day in 2020. Globally, France leads at 87 percent while the US sits at 55 percent and China at just over six percent.